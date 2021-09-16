Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 299,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,449. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

