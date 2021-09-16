Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.82. 222,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,038. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

