Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 341 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,193. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.58 and a 200-day moving average of $424.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.