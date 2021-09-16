Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 5,682 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $26,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

