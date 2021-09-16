Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,168,000 after purchasing an additional 441,982 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $506,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $276.40 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,512 shares of company stock worth $2,219,409 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

