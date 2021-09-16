Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $51,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $223.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,732. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.76.

