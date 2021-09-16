Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.06.

Shares of WING opened at $180.70 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $186.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 190.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

