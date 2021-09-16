Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Broadcom (AVGO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) in the last few weeks:

9/5/2021 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $580.00 to $590.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $590.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $580.00.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $555.00 to $572.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $565.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $525.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $478.00 to $500.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $590.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $554.00 to $564.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $554.00 to $564.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $550.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $520.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Broadcom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $585.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $528.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $509.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $170,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

