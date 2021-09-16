WePower (WPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.23 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One WePower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WePower has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and $19,035.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.00802568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046016 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

