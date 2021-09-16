Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Shares of WAL opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.