Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $77.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,826 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $77,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,072. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

