Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 686,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,881 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $150,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $91,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.20. 22,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

