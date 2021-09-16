Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 472,705 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 472,705 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.26% of Fortinet worth $99,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 64.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,629,000 after acquiring an additional 66,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.19.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.