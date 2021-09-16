Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $3.11 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Westlake Chemical stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. 499,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,735. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.