Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of WTE traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.70. 14,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,774. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$13.12 and a 52 week high of C$25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTE. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.50 target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

