WeTrust (TRST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 6% lower against the dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $618,661.50 and $4.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00061965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00140566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00795043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00046706 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

