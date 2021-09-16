Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 85,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,094. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

