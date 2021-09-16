WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,613.65

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,613.65 ($21.08) and traded as low as GBX 1,566.50 ($20.47). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,628.50 ($21.28), with a volume of 632,685 shares changing hands.

SMWH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,795 ($23.45) to GBX 1,564 ($20.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,612.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,732.47.

In related news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

