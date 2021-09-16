Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $16,167.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $855.70 or 0.01783842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00074415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00124978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00181388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.70 or 0.07564630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,054.18 or 1.00176960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.59 or 0.00889308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

