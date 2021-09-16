Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 84.4% in August

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 237,500 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $14.21.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

