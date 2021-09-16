William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DT. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.57.

NYSE DT opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.13, a P/E/G ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,549 shares of company stock valued at $15,086,236. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dynatrace by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 205,857 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dynatrace by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 73.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 75,273 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

