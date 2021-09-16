William Schuh Sells 5,588 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.