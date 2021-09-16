Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.33. 40,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,884. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $204.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,450 shares of company stock worth $7,608,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

