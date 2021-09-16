Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 1,156.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 134,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WINT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,073. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.