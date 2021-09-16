Wing Market Capitalization Reaches $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00074147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00121617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00176423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.84 or 0.07455201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.46 or 0.99662506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.49 or 0.00858457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

