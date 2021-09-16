Wings Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Wings coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $11,551.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

