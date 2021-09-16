WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $24,888,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 37.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

