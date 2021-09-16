WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $969,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

