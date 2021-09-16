WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $969,000 Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 1,336,683 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after buying an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 198.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after buying an additional 864,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after buying an additional 726,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

