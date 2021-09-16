WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $983,000 Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,427,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after acquiring an additional 574,252 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,809,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.92. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

