WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $993,000 Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 337,837 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 254,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

