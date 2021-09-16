WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

BIG opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

