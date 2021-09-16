WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,989 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.02. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

