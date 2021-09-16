WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Popular by 27.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 61.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BPOP opened at $73.90 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

