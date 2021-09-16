WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 3,451 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $436,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $944,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,200. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

