WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 4,765 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,556,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGIO opened at $46.11 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

