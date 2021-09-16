WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 730 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Chase worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCF. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 25.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 105.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 23.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 76.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $106.78 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $93.84 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

