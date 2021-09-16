WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 8,617 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

