Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 259 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

