Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 312.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.30 and its 200 day moving average is $183.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $207.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

