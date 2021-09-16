WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Richard White Sells 132,906 Shares

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 132,906 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$48.53 ($34.66), for a total transaction of A$6,449,928.18 ($4,607,091.56).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Richard White sold 107,971 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$47.79 ($34.14), for a total transaction of A$5,159,934.09 ($3,685,667.21).

On Thursday, June 24th, Richard White sold 201,602 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.99 ($22.85), for a total transaction of A$6,449,247.98 ($4,606,605.70).

On Thursday, June 17th, Richard White sold 166,110 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.06 ($22.19), for a total transaction of A$5,159,376.60 ($3,685,269.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. This is an increase from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

