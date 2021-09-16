Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for about 0.8% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Wix.com worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Wix.com by 37.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,844. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.89. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $196.19 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.