Wolverine Trading LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Wolverine Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Palomar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Palomar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

PLMR stock opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.25 and a beta of -0.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $506,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $31,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

