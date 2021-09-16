Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,672 shares of company stock worth $100,669,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Workiva by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Workiva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Workiva by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $150.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.51. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $151.69.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

