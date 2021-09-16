World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $134.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.00 million and the highest is $140.70 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $557.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $195.43 on Thursday. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,176 over the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

