World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 984,781 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 946,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,104,000 after purchasing an additional 872,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,732,000 after buying an additional 786,285 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $133.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.45. The firm has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

