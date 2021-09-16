World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $452.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

