World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $261.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

