World Asset Management Inc Sells 177 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.7% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 85.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, South State Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $765.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $765.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $699.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

