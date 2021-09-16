World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,355 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 210.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,113 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $65,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

